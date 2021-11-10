A security guard working detail for the construction of the annual Christmas Village at Center City's well-known LOVE Park across from Philadelphia City Hall shot and killed a man Tuesday night, Philadelphia police said.
The 29-year-old victim, who was not identified, was found shot multiple time shortly before 8:45 p.m. in the park at 15th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard. Police officers who were nearby at the time of the shooting rushed him to a nearby hospital, where the man died a short time later.
The man had become involved in some sort of altercation with 43-year-old Gregory Thomas Sr. prior to the shooting, police said. Thomas was working as a security guard for the construction of the annual Christmas Village.
