An ambush shooting outside of Roxborough High School has left one 14-year-old student dead and several more injured.
Officials say the shooting occurred a little before 5:00 pm Tuesday afternoon following a junior varsity football scrimmage between Roxborough and two other schools.
The 14-year-old that was killed in the shooting was identified by the police as Nicholas Elizade. Elizade attended Saul high school but played football for Roxborough through a shared football program between Saul and Roxborough.
According to reports, the four other victims were transferred to nearby hospitals shortly following the incident and have since been placed in stable condition.
During a press conference held by the Philadelphia Police Department Wednesday, officials provided updates on the shooting, telling reporters that they are offering a $40,000 reward and are in search of at least 6 suspects after finding 61 fired cartridge casings on the ground.
Authorities also say they believe that most if not all of the suspects involved with the shooting were children themselves.
Mayor Jim Kenney was in attendance at the press conference, offering his condolences and the support of his office to those in need and promising justice for the victims.
“I know parents and students are shaken by this news and I want everyone to know that this violence cannot and will not be tolerated,” said Mayor Jim Kenney during the press conference. “We will do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.”
“Our administration is working diligently with the school district to ensure that the school community gets the support that they need to help students manage the trauma of losing a classmate.”
Superintendent Tony Watlington also spoke during the press conference regarding the shooting.
“The last 24 hours have been devastating to the school district and our school communities," said school district superintendent Tony Watlington during the press conference. “It is absolutely unimaginable that a group of students participating in a wholesome activity would be fired upon as they walk near a school.”
“Sadly, yesterday's incident is the latest in what has been a years long crisis of gun violence in our city. I am committed to working with the mayor's office, our city council, the business community and other Philadelphians who share the urgent need to eradicate gun violence from this wonderful city.”
In a phone interview with the Tribune, Dr. Dorothy Johnson-Speight from Mothers in Charge, a nonprofit violence prevention organization based in Philadelphia, talked about how overwhelming a situation like this can be for a family.
“An innocent 14-year-old murdered coming from a place where he should have been safe is devastating,” said Johnson-Speight. “Not only is it devastating, it is traumatizing especially to all of us who know and understand the pain and grief of this kind of loss.”
“We are now thinking how much more can we do and how can we engage a community to get involved. These are community problems...we can't leave it all to DA Krasner and Mayor Kenney and the police department.”
Chantay Love, president of EMIR Healing Center, said she was in shock after learning about the shooting incident that occurred.
“There is no amount of words that anybody can have.... towards the level pain that happens once someone’s life is taken,” said Love. “We have to be in a place... where we all are working as a whole to address this epidemic that is not just in Philadelphia but all across the country."
