A man was stabbed multiple times inside the same correctional center where two inmates recently escaped, police said.
The 28-year-old man was repeatedly stabbed in the upper body inside the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center on 8301 State Road at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday. The man was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made. Police confirmed with NBC10 the victim is an inmate at the prison.
The stabbing occurred more than a week after two prisoners escaped from the same correctional center.
For the full story, visit NBC Philadelphia.
