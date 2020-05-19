Police Par Pennsylvania

A police car drives in Philadelphia, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

Police are investigating after multiple swastikas were found spray-painted across Center City over the weekend.

On Sunday, May 17, officers responded to reports of vandalism along the 1900 through 2300 blocks of Market Street.

The vandalism included a swastika with the word “Rome” spray-painted on a newsstand, two swastikas spray-painted on the pillars of a Market Street property, and another swastika spray-painted on a nearby vacant property.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw referred to the acts as “heinous,” adding that “acts of hate will not be tolerated in our city.”

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.

 

The vandalism follows a recent Anti-Defamation League report that found a surge in cases of anti-Semitism in the region.

In 2019, the ADL recorded 109 anti-Semitic incidents across the commonwealth, marking the second-highest total recorded since the ADL began performing annual audits of such activity in 1979.

Philadelphia saw the most cases of anti-Semitism in the state, followed by Montgomery and Delaware counties, per the report.

The ADL has recorded 12 anti-Semitic incidents in Philadelphia since the start of 2020.

No arrests have been made in connection with the Market Street incidents. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.