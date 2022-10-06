Philadelphia authorities released photos of three more suspects they believe to be connected to the quintuple shooting that occurred outside of Roxborough High School that saw five teenagers shot, with one dying as a result of his injuries.
In the images released, each of the suspects are seen inside of a gas station and convenience store, donning ski masks that obscure their faces.
This release follows the announcement by Philadelphia police officials that 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn was identified as a person of interest in relation to the shooting.
The shooting occurred Sept. 27, following the conclusion of a football scrimmage between Roxborough and two other schools.
Nicholas Elizalde, 14, was the teenager killed in the incident after a bullet struck him in his chest.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw addressed reporters during a press conference, asking the 16-year-old and anyone else responsible for the incident to turn themselves in.
“I want to make something very clear to the people responsible for committing this crime,” said commissioner Outlaw. “Do the right thing and turn yourself in.”
“We know who you are, and you are just delaying the inevitable. All you are doing by hiding is continuing to re-victimize the families of those that you have harmed and your very own as well.”
Authorities told reporters that they have information on eight individuals they believe are connected to the shooting; however, authorities reaffirmed that they believe only six suspects are responsible for the shooting.
“We have developed seven other persons of interest," said Homicide Capt. Jason Smith during the press conference. “We are in the process of vetting those persons of interest, so we believe that some or most of them are going to turn out to be the suspects responsible for this crime.”
Authorities said they have video evidence, two suspect vehicles, and DNA evidence from the scene of the crime that they are using to investigate; however, a clear motive for the shooting is still unknown to investigators.
“This was definitely a well-orchestrated shooting," said Capt. Smith. "These individuals were being very careful not to leave identifiers.”
Authorities also said that they believe most, if not all, of the individuals responsible for the shooting are either juveniles or young adults.
During the press conference, commissioner Outlaw also expressed sorrow at the increasing trend of minors committing and falling victim to violent crimes.
“I find it beyond unbearable to find that our children continue to be caught up in serious crimes,” said commissioner Outlaw.
“There is an entire generation of our children who are beginning to believe that street life is the only way to go. There is an entire generation of children who believe that the only way to settle the score is by bringing a gun into the equation and what these kids don’t realize, unfortunately, is that some of the solutions they are coming up with are final-- this is the end for them, and there is no going back," said commissioner Outlaw. “They are ruining their futures, and they are ruining families.”
Anyone with information related to this incident can contact 215-686-TIPS to help authorities with their investigation anonymously.
