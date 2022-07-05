Philadelphia Police have identified one of the two officers who were shot in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art during the city’s July 4th celebration as Sergio Diggs, a 13-year veteran of the force.
Diggs, 36, whose head was grazed by a bullet, is assigned to the Highway Patrol Unit. On Monday, he was part of the detail for fireworks crowd control at the Welcome America Concert, police said.
The other officer was a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy. Sheriff’s deputies from other counties often provide security for large events in the city.
According the police, the shooting happened at about 9:47 p.m., as both officers were standing on the sidewalk at the base of the south side of the art museum steps. The shooting caused panic at the event as police sought to clear the Ben Franklin Parkway to look for the shooter.
Both officers were taken to Jefferson Hospital, and were treated and released.
At press time, police said they were unsure where the bullets were fired from and no arrests have been made. The nature of the shooting was unknown.
At the news conference in City Council chambers called by Council President Darrell Clarke, he said it might be time to have a conversation about other strategies, such as the controversial “stop and frisk” within constitutional guidelines.
“People are carrying illegal weapons on a daily basis in the city of Philadelphia,” Clarke said. Stop-and-frisk was institution under former mayor Michael Nutter, before the courts eventually put a stop to it, he said.
The parkway shooting was one of too many that have happened at high profile events in the city and nationwide, he said.
“We want to support law enforcement to give them the appropriate tools to deal with these issues,” said Council President Darrell Clarke, said at a news conference in council chambers on Tuesday. “We will provide the necessary funding to organizations that are fighting gun violence. People should be able to go to an event or go to the store and be safe.”
The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 has offered a $20,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the shooting of the two officers.
