A Philadelphia police officer was injured and at least three people were arrested after hundreds of teens caused chaos throughout Center City Wednesday night, officials said.
Police said around 500 teenagers caused several disturbances along Market Street. Videos obtained by NBC10 show teens rushing toward police officers at various locations throughout Center City, including near City Hall, Dilworth Plaza and the Fashion District. Witnesses said some of the teens threw rocks at the officers and gathered in large crowds.
