Police ID 12-year-old boy found dead inside trash can in Philly Cherise Lynch, NBC Aug 31, 2023 4 hrs ago In the space of one day, three double-shootings occurred in several sections of Philadelphia, two of which resulted in death. Police have identified a 12-year-old boy who was found dead inside a trash can in Philadelphia last week.On Aug. 23, at 10:24 a.m. police officers responded to a radio call to the 5500 block of Cherry Street, according to investigators.When the officers arrived, sanitation workers directed police to a trash can on the rear of a Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) dump truck, where they found the body of a boy. The boy was pronounced dead by responding medics at 10:26 a.m. that day and the victim was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation, police said.For more information, visit NBCPhiladelphia.com
