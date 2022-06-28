The fire that led to the building collapse that killed Philadelphia Fire Lt. Sean Williamson in North Philadelphia on June 18 was intentionally set, federal investigators announced Tuesday.
Law enforcement officials said they have a suspect in custody for the arson. More details are expected to be announced at a news conference at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Williamson and five other people had to be pulled from the rubble when the building collapsed following the fire hours earlier at the same location on the 300 block of West Indiana Avenue in the Fairhill neighborhood. Rescue efforts lasted hours.
Williamson, 51, was laid to rest Monday during a funeral Mass attended by hundreds of people. The lieutenant was a 27-year Philadelphia Fire Department veteran. He most recently worked at Ladder 18 in the Hunting Park neighborhood. He had one son, the city said.
For the full story, visit NBC Philadelphia.
