Mayor Jim Kenney condemned the vigilantism in the city’s Fishtown neighborhood that resulted in several injuries Monday night. At a press briefing Tuesday, the mayor said such actions would not be tolerated going forward.
Monday night, a group of men wielding baseball bats gathered around the city’s 26th Police Precinct as a protest group approached the neighborhood. According to video of the scene, they said they were there to protect police. The men physically clashed with protesters, resulting in at least one hospitalization.
“Their actions were antagonistic and made a bad situation worse. We do not condone vigilantism,” said Kenney during his Tuesday afternoon press conference. “ I’m glad police moved to disperse. I’m not happy about how long it took.”
“I am also disturbed by reports that some officers were seen high-fiving and taking photos. That is unacceptable,” Kenney said.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw reiterated Kenney’s sentiments, saying protecting police is not necessary.
“I didn’t ask them to do that. I don’t welcome that. I don’t invite them back. We don’t need them,” she said. “To be clear, we do not condone any acts of violence. We don’t take sides. Our mission is to always protect all persons.”
Outlaw also addressed Monday’s confrontation on I-676 yesterday, when a splinter group of a couple hundred protesters broke away from a planned marching route and spilled into the Vine Street Expressway. Police used tear gas to disperse and arrest the group.
Outlaw said protesters were throwing objects at the police and putting themselves and others in harm’s way by being on the freeway.
“The [tear gas] option was selected … when it became evident that no other options would be effective. We will uphold right to assemble and protest. Will can not tolerate acts of violence,” she said.
When asked about the alleged use of pepper spray by a police officer against a protester, Outlaw suggested some internal discipline may be imposed after an investigation.
“This incident and others will be fully investigated by internal affairs,” she said. “I will not allow the actions of some individuals to undermine efforts we are trying to make as an organization moving forward at this time.”
Black lawmakers call for slate of police reforms
A group of elected Philadelphia officials, mostly African American members of City Council and the State House and Senate, called Tuesday for a slate of reforms aimed at improving the relationship between law enforcement and the community as well as increasing law enforcement accountability.
At the news conference in front of the Octavius Catto Monument at City Hall, State Rep. Jordan Harris said the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week was the match that lit the flames on the gasoline that’s been spilling for years. A white police officer has been accused of third-degree murder in Floyd’s death.
Councilwoman Kendra Brooks called for a police review board with teeth and said she wants the public to be able to review police contracts before they’re negotiated.
Councilmember Isaiah Thomas said that on a city level they want residency requirements for the Philadelphia Police Department and recruitment efforts aimed at attracting people of color. He said he wants young Black people in Philadelphia to know they have representation in City Hall.
Man dies while blowing up ATM machine
Tuesday morning, Philadelphia police confirmed a man died while attempting to rob an ATM machine by blowing it up. Live explosives were found at the scene at Second Street and Susquehanna Avenue in Kensington.
The unnamed man was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:50 a.m.
Overnight, many Philadelphians were kept awake by explosions in their neighborhoods — particularly in West Philadelphia. Evidently many of those explosions were ATM machines.
Death and mayhem overnight
A Philadelphia gun shop owner shot and killed a man who the owner said was among a group that had broken into the store.
Authorities say the shooting at the Firing Line Gun Range and Gun Store occurred around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday.
The shop owner told police he was staking out his store following an earlier burglary attempt and was monitoring a store security screen when he saw three or four men using wire cutters to break through the gate. The owner said he shot one of the men in the head while the man was inside the store, and the others then ran from the scene.
Police also say thieves are blowing up and stealing ATMs across Philadelphia.
Explosions were heard throughout the city overnight as at least ten machines were vandalized, mainly at neighborhood convenience stores and gas stations.
Police say the thieves usually set off explosive devices and made off with the cash. In other cases, they would steal just the machines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.