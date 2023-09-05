Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

Editor's note: The following is a release from Mayor Jim Kenney administration.

Mayor Jim Kenney announced today that Police Commissioner Danielle M. Outlaw will be leaving the Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) to accept a new leadership position with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey as Deputy Chief Security Officer. Her last day as Police Commissioner will be September 22, 2023. The Mayor has appointed First Deputy John M. Stanford, Jr to Interim Police Commissioner.

