Philadelphia police arrested Brian Amerman, 18, for two carjackings near 6500 Roosevelt Blvd., recently. His accomplice, Mustafa Elimitwalli, 19, was also arrested and arraigned this week. —Photo courtesy Phillypolice.com
Philadelphia police and U.S. Marshals recently arrested suspects in two carjackings in the 6500 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.
One of the suspects, Brian Amerman, 18, was also charged with a shooting in the area and had been sought on a bench warrant for a probation violation. The second suspect was identified as Mustafa Elimitwalli, 19.
The District Attorney's Office is seeking to hold Amerman on $3 million bail or $1 million per incident.
Authorities said Amerman will be charged with robbery of a motor vehicle, robbery, conspiracy, aggravated assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and weapons charges for the carjackings on May 12 and 17.
He will also be charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery, illegal gun charges and related offenses for a shooting on May 17 in the same Roosevelt Mall area in the Northeast, authorities said.
Investigators used surveillance video along with Instagram posts to identify the suspects and draw up charges.
Police are also seeking four suspects in a separate carjacking in Wissinoming. A 59-year-old man told police that four men approached him at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 6200 block of Jackson Street.
The assailants forced him out of his vehicle and onto the ground at gunpoint and fled in the his burgundy 2017 Nissan Maxima, police report said. The Northeast Detective Division is investigating the case.
