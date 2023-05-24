Philadelphia police and U.S. Marshals recently arrested suspects in two carjackings in the 6500 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

One of the suspects, Brian Amerman, 18, was also charged with a shooting in the area and had been sought on a bench warrant for a probation violation. The second suspect was identified as Mustafa Elimitwalli, 19.

sstone@phillytrib.com

215-893-5781

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.