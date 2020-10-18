At least four people were shot to death and another was stabbed to death in Philadelphia as others were wounded, some critically, during another violent weekend in the city.
Police said a 21-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday in a northwest Philadelphia home less than a mile from where another 21-year-old was slain hours earlier. Another man was found stabbed to death Sunday morning in a vacant lot in south Philadelphia. Near Temple University, a 40-year-old man was critically wounded.
Police said a man shot multiple times in north Philadelphia was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, while another man shot multiple times was listed in critical condition. Another north Philadelphia shooting critically wounded a 38-year-old man.
A 33-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in south Philadelphia. A double shooting in west Philadelphia critically wounded a 54-year-old man and sent another man to the hospital Saturday, and a 37-year-old man was also critically wounded in north Philadelphia, where gunfire also sent several others to hospitals.
On Friday night, a 35-year-old man was shot and killed in north Philadelphia, and several other people were wounded by gunfire elsewhere.
Philadelphia officials earlier this month expressed alarm at surging gun violence that had already caused more homicides than were recorded in all of last year, which was already the highest homicide total in more than a decade. As of Saturday night, police statistics logged 382 homicides in 2020; the total in 2019 was 356.
