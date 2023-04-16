The issue of homelessness was discussed this week during Philadelphia’s city budget hearings.
The discussion comes as many efforts are underway to assist the unhoused population, including a tiny house pilot program.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The issue of homelessness was discussed this week during Philadelphia’s city budget hearings.
The discussion comes as many efforts are underway to assist the unhoused population, including a tiny house pilot program.
Director of Homeless Services Liz Hersh told the council the project is a whole different kind of house, which has proved to be a challenge but Hersh said, “we are persevering.”
The city has two tiny home projects in progress — including one using very tiny homes, according to Hersh.
“The one that we’ll break ground this year will be for 29, 10×12 [homes] that are basically detached bedrooms where people can live who are exiting homelessness,” she said.
Those tiny homes will be up on State Road and it will have a shared kitchen and bathrooms as part of the Sanctuary Village project.
A second effort will build more traditional tiny homes of 500 to 600 square feet, Hersh said. But she added that her department is working through challenges to make the tiny home project a reality.
“We had to wait for the international building code to change. There’s all kinds of interesting zoning and construction challenges that we’re working through, but we are moving forward and we’re optimistic. It’s going to happen,” she said.
Hersh said some of the people occupying the tiny homes will be older adults, but did not get specific about the age group, or if they would offer additional services to help the older residents.
The goal is to see if the tiny home pilots work to explore whether tiny homes can be a resource for people seeking affordable housing in the city.
This article first appeared on WHYY.org.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.