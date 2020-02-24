PHL Diversity’s 14th Annual Business Opportunity Luncheon connected local business owners with representatives from upcoming conventions and meetings.
PHL Diversity is the multicultural business development division of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB).
Mayor Jim Kenney kicked off the luncheon with opening remarks and highlighted the impact of conventions on the city’s tourism industry.
“Our administration is focused on creating self-sustaining opportunities for every neighborhood in Philadelphia, and it’s events like this that raise the profile of diverse businesses in every ZIP code in our city,” he said, addressing the crowd Monday afternoon at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel.
“This year’s citywide conventions are expected to drive approximately 400,000 visitors to the city and generate 235,000 hotel room nights.”
The event served as an occasion to recognize diverse Philadelphia-area businesses and leaders for their contributions to the city’s hospitality and tourism sector. Honorees included John Chapman, Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Nobles Mystic Shrine, Bring It Home Award recipient; Laurie Dalton White and Leslie Stiles, Pennsylvania Conference for Women, Pennsylvania Convention Center Diversity & Inclusion Champion Award recipients; Richard Lee, MediaCopy, Diverse/Multicultural Business Award recipient; Sara Lomax-Reese, WURD Radio, Women-Owned Business Award recipient and National Association of Asian American Professionals Philadelphia Chapter, Non-Profit Business Award recipient.
“These honorees fully embody the PHL Diversity mission while creating a positive impact on Philadelphia’s diverse multicultural communities,” said 6abc morning co-anchor, Walter Perez, who served as emcee.
During the luncheon, Jonathan D. Lovitz, senior vice president of the National LBGT Chamber of Commerce, moderated a panel discussion featuring Lyn B. Schmid, international past president of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International; A. Ralph Slaughter, past imperial potentate of the Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Nobles Mystic Shrine (Shriners); and Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, international president of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
The representatives discussed their upcoming conventions and how local businesses can tap into contracting opportunities. Delta Kappa Gamma Society will bring its international convention to Philadelphia from July 7 to 11. The Shriners will hold their 128th Imperial Court session in Philly Aug. 15-19, 2021. Zeta Phi Beta will host its National Boule in Philadelphia from July 20 to 24 in 2022.
PHL Diversity was formed in 1987 as the first multicultural division of a convention and visitors bureau in the nation.
“The hospitality industry is one of Philadelphia’s largest and fastest growing employment sectors, with 74,300 workers in Philadelphia County alone, and an essential component of the region’s economic vitality,” said outgoing PHLCVB President and CEO Julie Coker.
“The work done by the PHLCVB and PHL Diversity brings visitors to the city, and it’s our job to create organic opportunities for partnerships with local entrepreneurs, businesses and the communities that represent the heartbeat of our destination.”
