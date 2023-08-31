The move by the African American Museum of Philadelphia to the Ben Franklin Parkway will place it close to some of the city’s most-visited cultural attractions such as the Art Museum and the Franklin Institute, its board chair told The Tribune on Thursday.

“They are destination places for Philadelphians and those that visit, so we are excited about the new traffic that we are anticipating in that space,” said Sabrina M. Brooks. “We are excited that we will be in a brand new home, a new development that will give visitors that embark on Philadelphia another place to visit that will focus on Black excellence and our Black community.”

