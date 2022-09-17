The home of Henry Ossawa Tanner, an African-American 19th-century painter with international acclaim, is in North Central Philadelphia at 2908 W. Diamond St. The house was designated a national historic landmark, but faces threats of destruction due to its worsening conditions.
A group of Black preservationists called the Friends of the Henry O. Tanner House began a campaign to save the house last year.
“A lot of people come into their understanding of North Philadelphia based on our contemporary struggles around crime, violence, and poverty,” said Chris Rodgers, program director for the Paul Robeson House & Museum and Friend of the Tanner House. “But there is such a rich history of Black folks who accomplished so much that needs to be talked about more in North Philadelphia.
“There is so much beauty and excellence that comes out of North Philadelphia,” Rodgers said. “This home could symbolize what new generations can do in terms of those accomplishments.”
After conducting a series of inspections and surveys on the house, the group stated that it would need to raise $300,000 to restore the property.
Fundraising towards preserving the house began in late February this year on a website named Ioby, a nonprofit crowdfunding platform used mostly to fund community development projects. The fundraising ended June 21st and raised a total of $30,000 for the house.
“Before we can even think about what the house can be in future, there are some immediate things that need to be stabilized now in order to create the conditions for its restoration,” Rodgers said. “So, the crowdfunding campaign was really centered around that.”
Since ending crowdfunding, the group has partnered with a temporary local fiduciary named the Preservation Alliance of Greater Philadelphia.
According to their website, the Preservation Alliance of Greater Philadelphia is a nonprofit organization “engaged in comprehensive advocacy for the preservation of historic resources.”
The group is still raising money for the restoration of the Henry O. Tanner House.
According to Rodgers, the group has some of the money necessary to begin work on the house, but a rejuvenation plan is still in the process of being developed.
Once the rejuvenation plan is finished, the group said it will take it to a contractor who will determine the total amount needed to completely stabilize and restore the home.
“All the funds we are raising are committed to the repairs of the house,” Rodgers said.
The group is also seeking a long-term steward for the house “who also has a vision and is interested in building that vision in alignment with local community,” Rodgers said.
“There is a larger tourism world where people will want to visit the house just to understand his legacy, but there needs to be a base of how is this also serving the community,” he said.
For Deborah Gary, president/secretary of the Society to Preserve Philadelphia African-American Assets, this project represents a broader fight to protect all African-American assets and properties from being lost and destroyed.
“It has been hard to watch our properties being lost,” Gary said. “The Tanner House happens to just sit directly in the mission we are trying to do.
“There is are so many famous and influential African Americans that have come out of Philadelphia so we want to preserve any of the properties that are still standing so at least people can learn from seeing that,” she said. “If it is not there, then it is harder to tell the story and for people to learn from it.”
According to the Smithsonian American Art Museum website, Henry O. Tanner was born June 21, 1859, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to Benjamin Tucker and Sarah Miller Tanner. His family moved to Philadelphia in 1864 and by the age of 13, Tanner decided to become a painter after observing one while walking through the city’s expansive Fairmount Park.
According to the website, Tanner would later go on to become one of the first African-American painters to achieve international acclaim for the paintings he would create in France.
Information on how to help save the Henry O. Tanner House can be found at https://ioby.org/project/save-henry-o-tanner-house.
