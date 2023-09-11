Some Philadelphians are still reeling from the murder of Hezekiah Bernard, a 12-year-old who was shot in the head and then placed in a dumpster in West Philadelphia, recently.
His death was followed by the killing of 16-year-old Tysheer Hankinson, who was a person of interest in the case.
Though these incidents raise concerns about Black youth homicides in Philadelphia, the numbers for children 17 and under have fallen since the height of the pandemic, when most students were learning virtually, according to Philadelphia Police Department statistics.
In 2023, there have been 20 juvenile deaths due to gun violence, according to police public affairs.
That number is on pace to being fewer than the toll in 2022 when there were 30 childhood homicides in the city, and in 2021 when there were 37 gun-related homicides of kids 17 and under.
In 2020, at the start of the pandemic, there were 25 deaths in this age range.
This year, 19 of the 20 homicides of kids 17 and under, were African American, according to the Philadelphia police department.
In 2022, in the city, 23 of the 30 kids who fell victim to gun violence were Black.
In 2021, every one of the 37 gun violence victims in Philadelphia were African American, according to Philadelphia police statistics.
And in 2020, in Philadelphia, of 25 juvenile gun-violence-related deaths, 24 kids were African American.
‘I just want to save lives’
When combined with non-fatal injuries, 137 children under the age of 18 were shooting victims in our city this year, according to the Philadelphia Controller’s Office.
Donna Cooper, director of Children First, a local child advocacy group, said Philadelphia is “trending in the right direction,” in terms of lowering the youth homicide rate, but added, "thirty shooting victims this year is still too high."
“First of all we need a much better focus by the police department on who should and should not have guns,” Cooper told The Tribune. “We have to make sure it’s safe to walk back and forth to school. We need safe corridors so that you don’t have to lose your life walking back and forth to school. We need mandatory child safety laws. We have to make sure that ghost guns are illegal."
"Even though there are few kids losing their lives in Philadelphia this year, 20 kids is still too many,” Cooper added, “Gun violence is still the leading cause of death in America, and there is no framework in which this should be acceptable—children being shot in the streets.”
President of the Father’s Day Rally Committee, Bilal Qayyum noted gun-violence is affecting more than the city’s youth.
“Two 80-year-olds were killed this year,” he said, including Rose Goodman, a West Philadelphia widow, who was murdered in the front bedroom of her home in West Philadelphia, last week.
His anti-violence group, at 2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave., focuses on teaching conflict resolution skills and on grief counseling.
“I just want to save lives,” said Qayyum, who has been director of the organization for 35 years. “Guns are too easily accessible for young people,” he said, adding that something must be done about “gun flown into our community. We have to finally change our mindset.”
A National crisis
Children between the ages of 12-17 are losing their lives at a higher rate than ever before, according to national statistics from the Gun Violence Archive, or GVA, an online database of gun-violence incidents in the United States.
Last year, 5,157 kids ages 12-17 died of gun violence in the United States, compared to 4,645 in 2021, which is an increase of 512 young people between the ages of 6 and 12.
The number of child deaths due to gun violence, for kids under age 11, was down slightly across the nation, according to GVA data for 2023.
The agency said, 995 children from birth to 11, died in the United States due to gun violence in 2022, compared to 1,065 the year before.
Much of the violence is driven by social media, Qayyum said. He said certain rap lyrics may provide ideas about retaliation.
In the past, the city has had problems with gang members, but, today, sometimes “they fight with high-powered weapons, shooting 12 to 30 rounds,” Qayyum said.
Too often the fighting is over “dumb beef,” he said.
So far, in 2023, about 1,250 people in Philadelphia, of all ages, have been victims of gun violence, according to the Philadelphia Controller's Office. Of that number, 266 have been fatal gun violence related homicides and 984 were non-fatal shootings. A total of 994, or 80%, of those shooting victims were African American.
Gun murders, in general, rose sharply during the pandemic, increasing 45% between 2019 and 2021, according to the Pew Charitable Research Center. The Centers for Disease Control said gun deaths among children and teens, specifically, rose 50% during this same two year period. Levels increased from 1,732 in 2019 to 2,590 in 2021.
During the pandemic, the gun murder rate neared its all-time record high of 7.2 recorded gun murders per 100,000 people in 1974, with 6.7 gun murders per 100,000 people in 2021.
African American children were dramatically affected, nationally, during the pandemic, too. In 2021, “Black kids were about five times as likely as white kids to die from gunfire,” according to the Pew Charitable Trusts, though only 14% of the U.S. under-18 population that year was Black.
In total, African-American children are still overwhelmingly affected by gun-violence-related homicides — while there was a dramatic increase in the gun-involved suicide rate for white children in 2021.
That year, 84% of Black gun-violence deaths were homicides, and 9% were suicides, according to Pew Charitable Trusts. By contrast, among white students, the majority of gun deaths were by suicide (66%), while homicides accounted for 24% of white gun violence deaths.
"Our young people are the future of our city and country," Philadelphia Councilman Isaiah Thomas told The Tribune.
Thomas serves on the City Council's Public Health and Public Safety committees.
"Violent crime is going down in the city, but young people make up a larger share of gun violence victims than ever before,” he said. “This is why it is so crucial we invest in prevention based programming that keeps students and young people active, healthy and safe in a controlled, productive environment."
