More than a week after Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced the city’s drinking water would not be impacted by an upstream chemical spill, the Water Department confirmed the water continues to test clean.
From March 25, the day after the spill, through April 4, the city tested more than 200 samples collected at its Baxter Water Treatment Plant, from just beyond the intake in the Delaware River to the point where water leaves the treatment plant and enters the pipes that distribute it throughout the city.
None of the “chemicals of concern” were found, officials said in a press release Thursday, “confirming that Philadelphia’s drinking water was not impacted by the chemical spill.”
Late last month, at least an estimated 8,000 gallons of a water-based latex finishing solution spilled from the Trinseo Altuglas chemical facility in Bristol, Bucks County into the Delaware River.
Philadelphia Water Department officials feared the chemicals — including butyl acrylate, ethyl acrylate, and methyl methacrylate — could enter the Baxter Water Treatment Plant in Torresdale, which draws from the Delaware River to supply more than half of the city’s drinking water.
Last Sunday, the city recommended residents drink bottled water, spurring a run on bottled water at supermarkets. Then officials reversed this guidance, periodically extending the timeframe in which the tap water was guaranteed to remain clean, based on the results of tests.
Last Tuesday, city officials announced that the city’s water would remain clean. Hydraulic modeling indicated that by the time the city would need to take new river water into the Baxter plant, the contamination would have passed.
During the potential crisis, the Water Department initially received results of tests verbally, from the independent labs that processed the results, Thursday’s release reads, because full analytical results typically take two to three weeks.
The Water Department said it plans to publicly release a summary of the water quality test data in the coming weeks, as it receives these written reports.
PWD also released Thursday the health reference levels — or levels beyond which the chemicals could pose a health risk — for the chemicals in the spill, provided by the EPA and Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. These are all higher than the thresholds at which the laboratories PWD used to process samples can detect the chemicals, according to the city’s release.
The federal government does not enforce limits on these chemicals in drinking water.
This article first appeared on WHYY.org.
