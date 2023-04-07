Samuel S. Baxter Water Treatment plant

The Samuel S. Baxter Water Treatment Plant on State Road in Philadelphia, Pa. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

More than a week after Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced the city’s drinking water would not be impacted by an upstream chemical spill, the Water Department confirmed the water continues to test clean.

From March 25, the day after the spill, through April 4, the city tested more than 200 samples collected at its Baxter Water Treatment Plant, from just beyond the intake in the Delaware River to the point where water leaves the treatment plant and enters the pipes that distribute it throughout the city.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

