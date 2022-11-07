With polls set to open Tuesday at 7 a.m., the Pennsylvania voter turnout for the midterm elections is expected to be high, with a series of Pennsylvania races on the ballot whose outcome could have national repercussions.
The most high-profile race in the Pennsylvania general election is the contest between Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman for the U.S. Senate seat. The winner of this race would potentially impact national issues such as the future of federal abortion statutes and voting rights.
In the aftermath of the recent Pennsylvania Senate debate between Fetterman and Oz, the latest Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey of Pennsylvania voters has found that Oz has taken a two-point lead over Fetterman, 48% to 46% in the race.
There are three other candidates also set to fill the ballot: Erik Gerhardt for the Libertarian Party, Richard L Weiss for the Green Party, and Daniel Wassmer for the new Keystone Party.
Next on the ballot for voters is the governor’s race, with Democrat state Attorney General Josh Shapiro against Republican Doug Mastriano to see who will replace Gov. Tom Wolf. Democrat Wolf is term limited from running again.
Per the latest Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey of Pennsylvania voters, Shapiro leads Mastriano 50% to 41%.
Three others are running in the governor’s race: Christina DiGiulio for the Green Party, Matt Hackenburg for the Libertarian Party and Joe Soloski for the Keystone Party.
Meanwhile, the race for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor has voters choosing between Democrat Austin Davis, Republican Carrie Lewis DelRosso, Michael Badges-Canning from the Green Party, Libertarian Tim McMaster and Nicole Shultz from the Keystone Party.
Following a number of resignations by Philadelphia City Council members planning on running for mayor, this year’s ballot will also be home to special elections for four vacant City Council seats. There will be an asterisk associated with the election-winners though, as anyone who wins a special election Council seat this fall will have to run again next year in order to retain their seat.
There will be two separate races for the two open at-large seats: one that will see Democrat Jim Harrity running against Republican Drew Murray and Libertarian Poetica Bey, and another that will pit Republican Jim Hasher against Democrat Sharon Vaughn and Libertarian Marc Jurchak.
Following the resignation of Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, the race for the 7th District seat will see Democrat Quetcy Lozada running against Republican James Whitehead and Libertarian Randall Justus.
The 9th District seat formerly held by Cherelle L. Parker will go to the winner of the race between Democrat Anthony Phillips, Republican Roslyn Ross and Libertarian Yusuf Jackson.
Philadelphians will also have two ballot questions.
The first is, “Should the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to create the Department of Aviation and to transfer certain functions related to the operations of City airports from the other City agencies to the Department of Aviation?”
The second is, “Shall The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to provide for a preference in civil service examinations for qualified graduates of Career Technical Education programs in the School District of Philadelphia?”
At a news conference Monday in preparation for the election, law enforcement and city officials outlined their plans for monitoring potential voter interference.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said that his office’s Election Task Force is already active and “prepared to respond immediately to reports of threats, harassment, or violence on Election Day and beyond, until results are certified.”
“Free and fair elections are the spirit of a healthy democracy and our city, state, and country benefit when everyone makes their voice heard. As we prepare for another major Election Day, we want to assure Philadelphians that all voters will be able to access their polling places and cast their ballots, that no one will be permitted to unlawfully interfere with their right to vote, and all ballots properly cast will be counted,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.
He also said that there may be a delay in the time it takes to count the votes due to a high volume of mail-in ballots.
“The city is working closely with the District Attorney’s Office, City Commissioners, and local, state and federal partners to ensure everyone, regardless of party or beliefs, feels safe casting their ballot tomorrow. I’d also like to reinforce something we stressed in 2020: With tens of thousands of people voting by mail, it will take some time to count all the ballots and so once again, we ask for your patience as we count all the votes.”
The polls will be open to in-person voters from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Voters who are in line at their polling place by 8 p.m. will still be allowed to cast their votes up to and past the 8 p.m. deadline. All mail ballots will need to be delivered to a drop box or released to election officials by 8 p.m.
