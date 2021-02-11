Gregory Campbell, the 27-year-old Philadelphia police officer who drove drunk and crashed into a home, injuring two people inside and killing their dog, will be fired, the department said Wednesday.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has suspended Campbell for 30 days with the intent to dismiss him at the end of that period, though officers are often able to get their jobs back through the controversial arbitration process written into officers’ union contract.
At around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, Campbell was off duty when he lost control of his car on the 2800 block of Comly Road. He rammed into the home of a 53-year-old woman, 45-year-old man, and their two dogs, police said.
The woman was severely injured when she was trapped under Campbell’s car while unconscious. The man suffered injuries to his right arm, hand, hip, leg, and back. One of the dogs died and Campbell caused extreme damage to the property with his Dodge Dart, according to police.
On Monday, police confirmed Campbell had been at the police union lounge and other bars, which is less than a mile from the crash site before the incident took place.
Authorities, however, did not reveal any additional details regarding Campbell’s time at the lodge.
The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has charged Campbell with aggravated assault while driving under the influence, aggravated assault, and related crimes, including reckless driving.
Campbell is a two-year veteran of the department, according to police, and was most recently assigned to the 14th District.
City payroll records from 2019 show Campbell made just above $56,500.
