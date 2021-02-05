Philadelphia’s public teachers union is instructing members to work remotely Monday, setting up a potential fight with the school district, which has instructed them to show up to begin preparing for in-person classes.
Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Jerry Jordan told members Friday via email that they should ignore the School District of Philadelphia’s order to show up to class next week, as concerns continue over possible coronavirus infections. PFT spokeswoman Hillary Linardopoulos confirmed the email to NBC10 via phone call.
Jordan’s instructions follow the district’s decision to forge ahead with a mix of in-person and virtual classes for some 9,000 elementary school students starting Feb. 22. Teachers are required to begin showing up Feb. 8 to prepare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.