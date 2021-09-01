The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers reached a tentative agreement with the Philadelphia School District hours before their contract was set to expire, the union leader announced Tuesday night.
“It’s a deal I’m proud of and one I’m looking forward to bringing you tomorrow,” PFT President Jerry Jordan told union members.
Jordan plans to present the tentative agreement and take an informal “voice vote” from PFT members during a virtual meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m.
“Formal voting will take place via the American Arbitration Association in the coming days,” a PFT spokesperson wrote.
