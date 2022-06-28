Brianna Johns never saw herself having a career in education, but all that changed once she volunteered at an early child development center in college.
“When I enrolled at Bloomsburg University, I was an undecided major,” Johns said. “I went to the volunteer office and just signed up for a bunch of different things.
“The SHARE program, which is Students Helping Adolescents Reach Excellence, was among one of the programs I signed up for,” she added. “They sent me to an early child development center and I fell in love with it. I knew right then that I wanted to spend the rest of my life working with kids.”
Johns, 27, is the new education director of Mighty Writers, a nonprofit that helps children and teens in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Kennett Square improve their writing skills.
Mighty Writers serves more than 3,500 kids a year. The organization offers daily, after-school writing academies that cover various genres of writing — everything from reporting and poetry to memoir writing. It also hosts writing classes on nights and weekends and teen scholarship programs.
Johns oversees all the organization’s sites and programming, including the writing academy and workshops. She also serves as a curriculum coach to the programming team.
“If it’s education-related, I will have my hands in it,” Johns said. “I’m currently spending a lot of my time in North and West Philly. I’m helping those sites prepare for summer camp and oversee the program directors there.
“We’re also in the midst of opening a new site in Germantown, so I’ll be spending a lot of the summer getting their site ready as well as hiring staff for that location,” she added.
Mighty Writers executive director Tim Whitaker said Johns’ background in education made her the best person for the role.
“Brianna brings both academic and city smarts to Mighty Writers,” Whitaker said in a written statement. “Brianna grew up in Germantown, went to Central and has taught both in city and suburban schools. She gets Philly and Philly kids.”
Johns became an educator in 2017. She’s taught elementary students at the Uncommon Schools in Brooklyn, New York, and at the John Barry Elementary School, Belmont Charter Network and Master Charter Schools in Philadelphia.
Prior to becoming the education director at Mighty Writers, she served as the upper school English teacher at the Agnes Irwin School in Bryn Mawr.
Johns graduated from Central High School. She has a bachelor’s degree in education from Bloomsburg University and a master’s in writing from Saint Joseph’s University. She is currently completing her doctorate in English pedagogy at Murray State University.
She also self-published two children’s books, “Nailed It” and “Reese Rescues.”
“Throughout my career, I’ve worked in different schools, worked with different curriculums and taught students with different socio-economic status and races,” Johns said.
“I do this work because I genuinely love being around young people and giving them opportunities that they deserve and should have. I’m so excited to be impacting the lives of kids all over the city and beyond through Mighty Writers.”
Johns said she wants students to leave Mighty Writers feeling empowered.
“I want them to walk away from Mighty Writers feeling they did something impactful,” Johns said.
“When they go back to school in the fall, I want them to tell their friends about the workshops and programming they participated in over the summer,” she added. “Ultimately, I want them to gain experiences and create memories that will last them a lifetime.”
