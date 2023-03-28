news-water032723

 People were using any means necessary to stock up on bottled water. -PHILADEPHIA TRIBUNE/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN

 Tribune Photo/Abdul R. Sulayman

No contaminants were found in the Delaware River following a chemical spill on Friday and Philadelphia's tap water is safe to drink and use, officials announced on Tuesday.

“All the city’s drinking water is safe to drink and will not be impacted by the spill," Mayor Jim Kenney announced during a Tuesday evening press conference.

Mike Carroll, Philadelphia's deputy managing director for Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability, reiterated Kenney's message and drank of glass of water during the press conference.

For the full story, visit NBCPhiladelphia

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.