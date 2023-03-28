No contaminants were found in the Delaware River following a chemical spill on Friday and Philadelphia's tap water is safe to drink and use, officials announced on Tuesday.
“All the city’s drinking water is safe to drink and will not be impacted by the spill," Mayor Jim Kenney announced during a Tuesday evening press conference.
Mike Carroll, Philadelphia's deputy managing director for Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability, reiterated Kenney's message and drank of glass of water during the press conference.
For the full story, visit NBCPhiladelphia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.