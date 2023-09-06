houses for sale- Philly

Rowhomes at 34th and Spring Garden Street for sale or rent. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Roughly nine months after the submission deadline, thousands of Philadelphia property owners are still waiting for the city to respond to their property assessment appeals.

As of the third week in August, the Office of Property Assessment had reached a decision on more than 60% of the 19,747 “First Level Reviews” that were filed for Tax Year 2023, according to the city.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

