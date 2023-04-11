Sheriff Bilal reports 31

Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal and Capt. Nicole Nobles, left, announce results of “Operation Priority Takedown” on Friday. —PHILADELPHIA SHERIFF’S OFFICE PHOTO

Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal is denying allegations that she used funds allocated to hire more deputies to instead give salary raises to herself and other top staffers.

A report from The Philadelphia Inquirer Tuesday accuses Bilal of requesting a salary increase of more than double her $136,083 salary. If approved, the request would have made her the highest-paid city official, even over Mayor Jim Kenney.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org.

