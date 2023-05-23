School District of Philadelphia superintendent Tony Watlington Sr. will unveil his five-year strategic plan this week.
Among the ideas that will be included in Watlington’s plan is a proposal for a pilot program on year-round school.
In the United States, students attend school for about 180 days a year, with months-long breaks over the summer and smaller breaks during the school year.
In the year-round school model, the calendar reduces the summer break and allocates those days throughout the school year, which would produce more frequent breaks and limit long periods of in-session days as well as longer vacations, according to the National Association of Year-Round Education.
However, both the traditional calendar year for students and the year-round school calendar would still have 180 days of instruction.
According to the National Association of Year-Round Education, 11 states have school districts following the year-round school model including Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin. The model is also popular overseas in countries like Japan, Australia, China and India.
Watlington’s proposal comes on the heels of one of Democratic mayoral nominee Cherelle Parker campaign ideas.
In her education plan, Parker would like to keep schools open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. to include before- and after-school activities. Her plan would also allow high schools to be open for college courses, apprenticeship programs, athletics and career training.
“We should be using every opportunity to make sure every educational opportunity and enhancement that is not received during the traditional school year and or day is occurring during those summer months,” Parker said in an interview with NBC10 earlier this month.
“We want all schools to open as early as 7:30 a.m. and close no earlier than 6 p.m. to ensure that arts and culture, building trades, coding, financial literacy and all of those academic enrichment programs are available right in our public schools,” she said.
In the interview, Parker said the year-round school model would mean students could learn outside of the traditional classroom.
“When we talk about year-round schooling, we unfortunately envision children sitting in school at their desk like they would during the traditional day with a traditional academic program,” Parker said in the interview.
“That is not how we are using our innovative approach to outlining how public education should be delivered in the city of Philadelphia,” she said. “In essence, students could be in a lab learning about biotech and life sciences.
“It could be an arts and culture program, it could be financial literacy, it could be a mentoring program, but there will be educational offerings that exist year-round,” Parker added.
Parker said she plans to launch a pilot program for her education plan if she becomes the city’s 100th mayor.
The Board of Education, the school district’s governing body, is scheduled to vote on the Watlington strategic plan at their meeting Thursday.
