Philly schools shifting to virtual learning Friday due to winter storm

Due to the winter weather forecast, all School District of Philadelphia public schools will shift to virtual learning on Friday.
Students will be expected to log on for a full day of virtual learning and instruction led by their teachers. Teachers will notify students of their schedules. District officials made the announcement Thursday morning.
“A winter storm is expected to bring snow, icy precipitation and freezing temperatures to our area starting later tonight, creating dangerous travel conditions on Friday,” said school district superintendent William Hite in a letter to families.
“With the safety of our students and staff in mind, all school districts of Philadelphia schools will shift to virtual learning Friday,” he added. “Please take care and be safe during the winter storm.”
All School District of Philadelphia buildings will also be closed including Family Technology Support Centers, Specialized Services Regional Centers, the offices at 440 North Broad Street and school grab-and-go meal sites.
