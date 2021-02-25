The Philadelphia School District has backed off its initial plans to restart in-person class for pre-K through 2nd grade students.
The students, who were set to return to classes on Monday, will continue virtual learning instead, the district announced Thursday.
The decision comes as the School District and Philadelphia Federation of Teachers continue to clash on teachers and staff returning to classrooms amid the coronavirus pandemic.
