Every year during the week before Thanksgiving, educators across the country celebrate American Education Week. This year, the Philadelphia School District is using the week as a chance to kick off a fundraiser for Philly FUNDamentals, a site developed by the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, that allows any donors to give directly to a school’s needs.
Donna Frisby-Greenwood, president and chief executive officer of The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, said the district has fared well during COVID but could still use a little help. Between now and November 25 they are matching all donations up to $105,000.
“With this matching campaign, Philly FUNDamentals is hoping to make up some of the loss that we have faced thanks to the pandemic,” she said.
They are hoping to raise $200,000 for Philadelphia schools during the American Education Week fundraiser.
Frisby-Greenwood said the district’s fundraising has not been deeply impacted by COVID thanks to the generosity of the city’s residents.
“We haven't taken a hit that we thought we would when COVID hit because Philadelphians stepped up. We raised 7.5 million dollars from local donors. We’ve been able to support the district because Philadelphians have stepped up,” she said.
The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia president said she already has the next fundraiser in place.
“For every donation made on Giving Tuesday, donors will receive a gift card to Weckerly's Ice Cream,” Frisby-Greenwood shared.
The Fishtown ice cream shop focuses on local ingredients because according to their website that leads to “strong local economies and good environmental stewardship”. The site also said they believe that "Philadelphia is our home. A place where we can build relationships with nearby farms, while being great neighbors and agents of joy".
During the School District’s weekly press conference, Frisby-Greenwood hinted at other upcoming fundraising possibilities but didn’t give specifics.
