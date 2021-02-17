The School District of Philadelphia has delayed the return of students and teachers to classrooms one week.
Students and staff were set to return for in-person hybrid learning on Feb. 22. The district now plans on bringing back students and staff on March 1.
In a statement released on Wednesday morning, School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. attributed the delay to ongoing mediation with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.
“I am writing to share the disappointing news that, due to ongoing third-party mediation requested by the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, the start of our plans to slowly and safely begin phasing students and staff back into our schools will be delayed one week,” Hite said.
Pre-K through second-grade students that chose hybrid learning will be the first group to return.
Hite said the district has invested a significant amount of time and money since last March to make sure schools are ready to open safely and now is that time.
“We’ve invested $65 million in personal protective equipment for students and staff, touchless hand sanitizer stations, plexiglass partitions, ventilation repairs and enhancements for fresh air flow, social distancing signage, and other layers of safety that are proven to keep the level of virus transmission in schools low," he said. "That’s in addition to $250 million to address lead and asbestos, and make other improvements."
Hite said he plans on continuing to work with the PFT to find a common ground in order to get schools open as quickly as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.