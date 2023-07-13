Philly school district to launch back-to-school bus tour

School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington Sr., left, stands with the President of the Independence Blue Cross Foundation Lorina Marshall-Blake and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney at the launch event for the 2022 back-to-school tour. — FILE PHOTO
For the third summer in a row, blue school buses will be coming to Philadelphia neighborhoods.
From July 31 through Aug. 18, the bus will travel across Philly hosting 11 events including five mega-events. The tour is through a partnership between the School District of Philadelphia and Independence Blue Cross.
“We are excited to hit the streets of Philadelphia to help families prepare for the first day of the 2023-2024 school year,” said School District of Philadelphia Tony Watlington Sr. in a statement.
“I hope to see you at one of the bus tour stops this summer and cannot wait to ring the bell on a new school year this fall,” Watlington said.
Each stop will provide students and families the opportunity to communicate with district team ambassadors to receive essential back-to-school information, register for pre-K through grade 12, sign up for the parent portal and receive backpacks filled with school supplies.
Four of the mega-events will also provide free immunizations and school physicals for students.
Among the stops this year includes Martin Luther King High School, J. Finnegan Playground, the George Washington High School football field, Hillside Recreation Center, Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium, South Philadelphia High School, Bridesburg Recreation Center, School of the Future, Overbrook Educational Center, Willard Elementary School and the Roosevelt Mall.
The first day of the 2023-2024 school year is Sept. 5.
Old math materials still available
Parents and organizations still interested in receiving gently-used math materials still have time to receive the items.
Textbooks, workbooks and teacher guides from enVision, Math Expressions and Big Ideas are among the materials that are still available.
The school district is giving away the materials to make room for the new math textbooks and materials for students in grades K-12 for the 2023-2024 school year.
The new curriculum is a part of the first phase of the school district’s strategic plan Accelerate Philly. The $70 million curriculum will provide new materials and resources for math, reading and science. The new math curriculum will start in the district’s schools in September.
“All students need access to high quality core instructional resources in order to ensure that they can receive an excellent education, without interruption, no matter what school they attend,” Watlington said in a statement.
“This is a critical step forward to achieving the Board of Education’s Goals & Guardrails and becoming the fastest improving large, urban school district in the nation,” he said.
