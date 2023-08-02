Philly school district settles lawsuit over city’s inspection bill

The School District of Philadelphia and the city of Philadelphia have reached a settlement in the lawsuit over the city’s inspection bill for school buildings.-FILE PHOTO

The School District of Philadelphia and the city of Philadelphia have reached a settlement in the lawsuit over the city’s inspection bill for school buildings.

In the settlement agreement, the school district agreed to inspect all school buildings twice a year and post reports from those inspections online. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health will also allocate $2.5 million to the district to improve data management associated with environmental hazard reporting.

