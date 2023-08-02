Philly school district settles lawsuit over city’s inspection bill

The School District of Philadelphia and the city of Philadelphia have reached a settlement in the lawsuit over the city’s inspection bill for school buildings.
In the settlement agreement, the school district agreed to inspect all school buildings twice a year and post reports from those inspections online. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health will also allocate $2.5 million to the district to improve data management associated with environmental hazard reporting.
“This lawsuit by the district has always been about what is best for our school communities,” said Board of Education president Reginald Streater in a statement.
“This resolution provides more clarity around how schools will remain open and how the city’s ordinance will be implemented,” he said. “Students and staff can return to school with confidence in the district’s asbestos management and our unwavering commitment to fostering safe and healthy school environments.”
In a statement, health commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said she’s looking forward to continuing the relationship with the district in the future.
“Our number one priority is ensuring the health and well-being of all Philadelphia residents,” Bettigole said in the statement.
“This agreement is a step toward ensuring that the city government and the School District are working hand-in-hand to protect our children and keep them in school,” Bettigole said.
“I look forward to continuing to build this relationship and making our schools safe and healthy places where our children are placed on the pathway to success.”
The settlement comes five months after the school district sued the city of Philadelphia, the city Department of Public Health and managing director Tumar Alexander over the bill.
The bill requires that one-third of school district buildings be inspected for safety issues, which includes asbestos, water quality, and lead paint by Aug. 1. Another third must be inspected by Aug. 1, 2024 and the remaining third of district schools inspected after Aug. 1, 2025.
According to the bill, the district would also have to post inspection results to a publicly accessible website within 10 days of the results.
The bill amends the Philadelphia administrative Code (Section A-703) and was passed by City Council on May 19, 2022 and signed by Mayor Jim Kenney on June 1, 2022.
Over the years, the school district has had problems with environmental hazards including damaged asbestos-containing materials, peeling lead paint and mold.
The district owns more than 300 buildings and some of the district's oldest buildings are 120 years old. More than 200 school buildings were built before 1978, with the average age of building being 73 years old, according to school leaders.
From August 2022 and July 2023, the district underwent an asbestos inspection, which is consistent with the requirement of the federal Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act (AHERA) to assess asbestos-containing materials and identify damage to be repaired every three years.
The district will also have had at least one AHERA inspection during the 2023 calendar year.
“The resolution of this lawsuit reflects the city and school district’s shared priority of maintaining safe and healthy schools for students and staff while minimizing learning disruptions due to building closures,” said Mayor Jim Kenney in a statement.
“The city is grateful to our partners in public health and education for their collaboration in reaching this agreement,” Kenney said. “This is a significant step forward in enhancing efficiency and transparency in school facility inspections.”
