Nearly 34% of third- to eighth-grade students in the School District of Philadelphia met reading standards in 2021-2022, a 2% decrease from the 2018-2019 school year, according to a report released Friday.

Seventeen percent of district students met math standards, a 5% decrease from the 2018-2019 school year and 37% of fourth- to eighth-grade students met standards in science, a three percent drop from the 2018-2019 school year.

