The School District of Philadelphia is re-opening registration for its 2022 summer program opportunities at select sites based on capacity. Families can register their children now until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Due to limited space available, immediate registration is requested. Students will be enrolled on a first-come, first-served basis per site location and grade.
The following programs and locations will reopen registration:
Rising grades 1 to 7:Alain Locke School: Rising third- through seventh-grade students
The Girard Academic Music Program (GAMP): Rising fourth- through seventh-grade students
Samuel Powel School: Rising first- through seventh-grade students
Cook-Wissahickon School: Rising first-, third-, sixth- and seventh-grade students
John Moffet Elementary School: Rising first- through seventh-grade students
Frances E. Willard Elementary School: Rising sixth- and seventh-grade students
Rhodes Elementary School: Rising sixth- and seventh-grade students
Samuel Gompers School: Rising first- through seventh-grade students
Summer Bridge:The Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts: Rising eighth-grade students
Kensington Creative & Performing Arts High School: Rising eighth- and ninth-grade students
Martin Luther King High School: Rising eighth- and ninth-grade students
West Philadelphia High School: Rising eighth- and ninth-grade students
Benjamin Franklin High School: Rising eighth- and ninth-grade students
Summer School (formerly Credit Recovery) has remained open and will close Saturday.
Through partnerships with the city and local organizations, these opportunities will combine project-based learning with extracurricular programming, providing a fun and safe environment for students to continue learning during the summer months.
The school district opened registration for all summer programming April 7. Summer programming begins June 27 and runs through Aug. 5. Programs will take place in-person at 31 schools across the city for students entering grades one through 12, and can serve more than 9,500 students.
Families can register in-person with the Office of Student Enrollment and Placement at 440 N. Broad St. or online.
For more information and to register for these summer programs, visit https://www.philasd.org/academics/summerprograms/
