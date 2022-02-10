The School District of Philadelphia has a new accountability report that summarizes school performance and progress.
The School Progress Report on Education and Equity, (SPREE), is an enhanced tool that aligns closely with the Board of Education’s goals and guardrails, a five-year plan to raise student achievement in Philadelphia public schools.
SPREE replaces the district’s School Progress Report, which provided information about each school’s achievement and areas for improvement. District officials released the 2020-2021 SPREE report Thursday.
“From the 2014-2015 school year to the 2018-2019 school, we saw an increase in climate and progress, but not in achievement,” said Tonya Wolford, chief of evaluation, research and accountability of the School District of Philadelphia.
“We needed to change the accountability report to better uncover some of the performance in terms of achievement,” she said. “The Board of Education began preparing to adopt goals and guardrails in 2020 for the 2021 school year and we were also developing a proposal for a dual accountability tool in 2020.
“We were originally going to simultaneously issue school progress reports for the 2019-2020 school year but COVID happened,” Wolford added. “Now we’re at a place where we developed a new tool that is aligned with the Board of Education’s goals and guardrails.”
SPREE reports will be released every year and provide a summary of how each school is performing and improving on the goals and guardrails and in the areas of reading, math and science, college and career readiness, and climate, culture and opportunity.
The report highlights the district’s overall progress and showcases each school’s growth in performance including proficiency on state assessments, graduation rates, school climate, culture and opportunity.
“The report will align closely with the board’s goals and guardrails, so it’s intended to support schools in orienting to them,” Wolford said.
“It will incorporate equity and there will be additional measures of access and opportunity in this report,” she added. “Many of the metrics are broken out of student groups and schools are scored on performance for all students and all student groups.”
District officials stated that the report for the 2020-2021 school year, which will be called SPREE Lite, will look different than many future reports due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The report will not include performance information in the areas of reading, math and science, or overall scores.
However, each school SPREE Lite will show the list of metrics that will be scored in future SPREE reports, but will only provide performance information for the measures the district could assess at this time including college and career readiness and climate, culture and opportunity.
“The 2020-2021 school year was not a normal school year for the district because of the pandemic and the shift to virtual learning,” Wolford said. “Students could not take the state assessments or the PSSAs.
“We’re going to issue a modified report because of a lack of performance data and begin to work with the tool in the district,” she added. “Once we have the data from this year on performance across reading, math and science, we will be able to issue a full report the following year.”
District families will be able to access the SPREE Lite report online. The SPREE website will also provide additional information including a family guide, school profiles and a website deep-dive that will show SPREE metrics and performance.
For more information on SPREE, visit www.philasd.org/spree.
