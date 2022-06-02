Philly school district re-opens registration for select summer programming sites

Kids have fun with arts and crafts as part of Philly Play Streets program.— City of Philadelphia photo/Ken McFarlane

The School District of Philadelphia is re-opening registration for its 2022 summer program opportunities at select sites based on capacity. Families can register their children now until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8.

Due to limited space available, immediate registration is requested. Students will be enrolled on a first come, first served basis per site location and grade.

The following programs and locations will re-open registration:

Rising grades 1 to 7:

Alain Locke School - Rising third through seventh grade students

The Girard Academic Music Program (GAMP) - Rising fourth through seventh grade students

Samuel Powel School - Rising first through seventh grade students

Cook-Wissahickon School - Rising first, third, sixth, & seventh grade students

John Moffet Elementary School - Rising first through seventh grade students

Frances E. Willard Elementary School - Rising sixth and seventh grade students

Rhodes Elementary School - Rising sixth and seventh grade students

Samuel Gompers School - Rising first through seventh grade students

Summer Bridge:

The Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts - Rising eighth Grade Students

Kensington Creative & Performing Arts High School - Rising eighth and ninth grade students

Martin Luther King High School - Rising eighth and ninth grade students

West Philadelphia High School - Rising eighth and ninth grade students

Benjamin Franklin High School - Rising eighth and ninth grade students

Summer School (formerly Credit Recovery) has remained open and will close on June 4.

Through partnerships with the City and local organizations, these opportunities will combine project-based learning with extra-curricular programming, providing a fun and safe environment for students to continue learning during the summer months.

The District opened registration for all summer programming on April 7. Summer programming begins on June 27 and runs through August 5. Programs will take place in-person at 31 schools across the city for students entering grades one through 12, and can serve more than 9,500 students.

Families can register in-person with the Office of Student Enrollment and Placement at 440 N. Broad St. or online.

For more information and to register for these summer programs, visit https://www.philasd.org/academics/summerprograms/

215-893-5716; chill@phillytrib.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.