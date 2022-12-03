As the gun violence in the city continue to rise, School District of Philadelphia superintendent Tony Watlington Sr. has outlined safety measures the district will be implementing.
Among the areas the district will be focusing on includes: expanding the safe paths program, increasing safety zones around school communities, providing student and staff mental health services, evaluating attendance and dropout data and addressing specific school needs.
The announcement of the safety measures comes after four students were shot near Overbrook High School a day before the Thanksgiving break. In September, a deadly shooting outside of Roxborough High School killed 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde and wounded three other district students.
“We must win this war on safety,” Watlington said. “Now, the school district can’t own all of it. We can’t solve this problem for the city, but we can surely be good partners with the city, our parents and community to ensure the safety of our students and staff. We’re prepared to roll up our sleeves and do our part.”
The district will be investing $750,000 over the next two years to expand the Safe Paths program to 12 additional schools. The program, which is similar to a neighborhood watch program, will have volunteers patrol routes around schools at the start and end of the school day.
More than $600,000 in grant funding will be allocated to expand police safety zones surrounding district schools. The funding will allow the district to hire Philadelphia Police Department officers to address safety issues outside of the school building.
“The recent experiences at Roxborough High School and Overbrook High School just tell us that we need more law enforcement around school communities,” Watlington said.
“We’re taking a look now at the data to determine what are the 12 schools that make sense to do now,” he added. “We’re aggressively seeking additional resources so that we can expand beyond those 12. We’ll be talking more about that with the Board of Education at our next meeting. In fact, there’ll be an action item at our next meeting.”
To help students with their mental health, the district will be offering students access to the digital mental health service Kooth.
Middle and high school students will have access to Pennsylvania licensed counselors and peer support where they can share their feelings anonymously and therapeutic content and activities.
District staff will have access to therapy, coaching and self care resources through a partnership with Lyra Health.
“For our younger students, we’re providing training and support to counselors so that our youngest children can talk through things face to face,” Watlington said.
Since June, Watlington has visited nearly 50 district schools. During those visits, he has gotten feedback on student behavior, school climate and attendance.
The district will also be evaluating attendance and the dropout data. District officials have already begun conducting monthly attendance and dropout reports.
“The school district is committed to being an equal partner with our city, parents and guardians,” Watlington said. “We want to increase student attendance and decrease the dropout rate. Long term we want our kids to have great opportunities to participate in the economy and less likely to be a victim of victims of perpetrators of violence.”
Watlington added that with the safety measures in place, he’s hoping more students will take advantage of the resources provided to them.
“We have resources available and I want to appeal to our students to feel comfortable accessing these resources,” Watlington said.
“If you see something, say something,” he added. “If you’re having stress or anxiety, talk to a counselor or make full use of our online resources. We want you to know that we’re here to support you.”
