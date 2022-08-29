The School District of Philadelphia kicked off the start of the 2022-2023 school year Monday by celebrating students and staff at the Paul L. Dunbar School in North Philadelphia.
District officials, Temple University student athletes and coaches, city leaders, the Goldenberg Group and members of the National Council of Negro Women celebrated the K-8 students with music, bells and hi-fives as they walked the red carpet upon arrival at the building.
“The two best days in any school district are the first day of school and graduation,” said School District of Philadelphia superintendent Tony Watlington Sr.
“This school year marks an opportunity to steer our students toward a new beginning and we want everyone to take advantage of this fresh new start,” he said.
“We’re excited about welcoming our students back and creating a positive energy and climate where we won’t just focus on academic achievement, but also making sure we attend to their social emotional health and creating life changing opportunities for all of our children and their families,” he added.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he appreciated the support from Temple University.
“It’s nice to see Temple’s student athletes come out and cheer on Dunbar students,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “Their support shows Dunbar students what they can become if they continue to work hard.
“The relationship between Temple and Dunbar is really terrific,” he added. “I look forward to seeing our kids do well this year.”
Dunbar is one of three Philadelphia schools that have been added to the city’s Community Schools program this year along with Add B. Anderson Elementary School in West Philadelphia and Frankford High School on Oxford Avenue in Frankford.
This year, a total of eight Philadelphia public schools applied to the Community Schools program. There are now 17 in Philadelphia, which is supported by the city’ beverage tax.
The program, which was launched in 2016, provides schools with a coordinator that supports strategic partnerships and programs that promote wellness, stability, and learning opportunities for students, families and other members of the school community.
Each community school also offers social service and attendance case management services, along with out-of-school-time activities
Dunbar principal Daniel Mina said he’s excited for what the new school year will bring for his students and the community.
“As educators, we use the summertime to of course recharge our batteries, but also to reflect,” Mina said. “The first day gives us a chance to turn that reflection into action.
“To learn from the past, try new things and build new relationships,” he said. “The first day gives us the chance to demonstrate to our students that we too are lifelong learners. We’re committed to continually growing as educators.
“This is also our first official day as a community school, something that will help us to truly transform the work that we do,” he added. “It's just for all these reasons that I'm so excited for the first day and for every day that follows here at Dunbar because I know that as a school, we will continually grow and learn to do our best to support our students and community.”
