Philly school district names new deputy superintendent

A Birmingham academic administrator has been named the Deputy Superintendent of Academic Services for the School District of Philadelphia.
Jermaine Dawson will supervise the Office of Elementary Schools, Office of Secondary Schools, Office of Curriculum and Instruction, Office of Special Education and Diverse Learners, and the Office of Student Support Services. He will also be responsible for the district’s academic strategy in an effort to increase student’s academic achievement.
Dawson will be paid $260,000 and assume his new duties on Aug. 1. He replaces ShaVon Savage, who resigned in March.
“Dr. Dawson brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the District, as well as a demonstrated track record of leading significant academic growth and closing achievement gaps,” said School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington Sr. in a statement.
“He is battle-tested and provides collaborative, results-oriented, and data driven leadership that produces improved student outcomes,” he said.
Dawson currently serves as the Chief Academic and Accountability Officer for Birmingham City Schools in Alabama.
Under his leadership, third grade reading data improved by 9% and reading proficiency improved by 12% between 2019 and 2021. Both reading and math achievements outperformed “pre-pandemic” reading proficiency scores by 5% and math proficiency scores by 10%.
A former educator in Atlanta public schools, Dawson has held senior leadership roles at the Houston Independent School District in Texas, Duval County Public Schools in Florida, Fulton County Schools in Atlanta, and the Charter Schools USA.
Board of Education president Reginald Streater said the board is looking forward to working with Dawson.
“It is imperative to have a strong leader with demonstrated experience in accelerating academic growth, as the District strives to achieve the Board’s Goals and Guardrails, as well as Dr. Watlington’s goal of becoming the fastest improving large, urban school district,” Streater said in a statement.
“On behalf of the Board, we look forward to working in partnership with Dr. Dawson and welcome him to become a part of our village in service of our students,” he said.
