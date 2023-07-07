Philly school district names new deputy superintendent

Jermaine Dawson has been named the deputy superintendent of academic services for the School District of Philadelphia. He starts his role on Aug. 1.

A Birmingham academic administrator has been named the Deputy Superintendent of Academic Services for the School District of Philadelphia.

Jermaine Dawson will supervise the Office of Elementary Schools, Office of Secondary Schools, Office of Curriculum and Instruction, Office of Special Education and Diverse Learners, and the Office of Student Support Services. He will also be responsible for the district’s academic strategy in an effort to increase student’s academic achievement.

