When Jessica Way first heard the School District of Philadelphia would be reopening enrollment at schools affected by the school selection process and allocating money to keep staff, she had mixed emotions.
“I was excited because the news meant that FLC would have the budget to hold onto our staff and minimize staff disruptions, but I was also surprised by the number of students that would be allowed to enroll in our schools,” said Way, the medical assisting teacher at Franklin Learning Center.
“I was hoping there would be a larger number that reflected the students that were looking for placement at different schools,” she said. “It was also sad to see city-wide admission schools that were having issues with enrollment weren't on the list.”
The district will be reopening enrollment at 12 schools and offer more than 300 qualified students a seat at schools that have vacancies.
In addition to FLC, seats will also be available at Philadelphia High School for Girls, W.B. Saul High School, Lankenau High School, Motivation High School, Hill-Freedman World Academy Parkway Northwest High School, Creative and Performing Arts High School, Parkway West High School, Parkway Center City Middle College High School, Science Leadership Academy at Beeber and Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush.
The district will also be conducting an external audit of the lottery with results expected in May or June.
“The superintendent [Tony Watlington Sr.] has communicated with union leaders to address issues pertaining to school selection and enrollment projects,” said School District of Philadelphia spokesperson Monique Braxton.
“The district will offer 316 qualified students who applied for a criteria-based school, but are not currently enrolled in a seat at schools that have vacancies,” she said. “We will adjust the allocations of new enrollment after this is complete.
“The district will also re-allocate $3 million to maintain positions for employees at criteria-based schools, such that no school is likely to lose more than two positions (subject to principal discretion),” she added.
FLC was projected to have 50 open slots for ninth graders next year and was slated to lose nine teachers due to flaws in the district's school placement algorithm. FLC is a special admissions high school with nearly 900 students.
“Of course, we want to hold on to every position because our classes are still really full and it would be wonderful to add more teachers, but I'm happy to hear that we'll be holding on to several of our positions,” Way said.
“I look forward to working with our principal to make sure that we’re able to hold onto every teaching position that we can,” she said.
The news comes after teachers and students from Philadelphia magnet schools protested the possible budget and staffing cuts due to flaws in the district's school selection process.
“I’m proud of the students, teachers and community members who came to advocate on behalf of their schools,” Way said. “Our young people did a great job advocating for their schools and for their teachers that they love. We love them so much.”
Before the district's announcement, Saul was projected to have 70 open seats for ninth graders and was slated to lose six staff members. The students at the school started an online petition on Change.org that has garnered over 3,000 signatures.
“Saul has opened so many doors and has provided so many opportunities for the children of Philadelphia…we have taught them all regardless of the circumstances,” said Saul teacher Michael Thompson Jr. on the Change.org page.
“These cuts will spell doom for Saul and all it entails. The students, their families and future generations and the city of Philadelphia will lose a priceless treasure. Saul is not the only school affected by these misguided cuts…where will the children of Philadelphia go?,” he added.
In 2021, the school district switched the school selection process to a computer-based lottery system, giving applicants from six ZIP codes preference for admissions at Carver Engineering and Science, Central, Masterman and Academy at Palumbo.
In the past, school personnel had more control over admissions at their school. The lottery system was designed to promote equity in the district’s criteria based schools.
“There is still more that we can do,” Way said. “I would like to see all our schools be open to admitting students off the waiting list,” Way said.
“I don’t think it’s impossible to admit more students now and over the summer,” she said. “I would hate to lose those students to private and charter schools.”
