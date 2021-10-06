Philly School District makes changes to 2022-2023 school selection process

The 2022-2023 school selection process for School District of Philadelphia students and families will be a little bit different this year.
Changes have been made to the school selection process to coincide with the Board of Education’s Goals and Guardrails plan. The changes were made after the selection process underwent an equity review.
The review included a school selection survey and meetings where feedback from hundreds of District stakeholders including principals, parents and students.
“School selection is an important opportunity for students throughout Philadelphia and adding an equity lens to this process is critical,” school district superintendent William Hite in a statement.
This year’s school selection process will be moved to a computerized lottery system to support greater access for students who meet the qualifications, zip code preference will be applied at select criteria-based schools for students who meet the minimum qualifications, school selection and wait lists will be managed centrally, and PSSA scores, letters of recommendation and interviews will not required for eligibility or admission.
The online application will also be available in nine different languages.
Starting Monday at 4pm, applications will be accepted for students who will be entering grades K-12 for the 2022-2023 school year. The application period ends at midnight on Nov. 21.
Students and families who need additional support for the school selection process can connect with their school’s counselor.
“It is our hope that this year's changes will start to create a more equitable academic experience for all students who choose to participate, and improve their chances to attend the school of their choice,” Hite said.
For more information on the school selection process, visit philasd.org/findyourfit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.