From the time she was a kid, Sasheika Duffus had a passion for cooking. A 2016 graduate of A. Philip Randolph Technical High School, she perfected her skills in the culinary arts program at the school.
Duffus, 23, learned from some of the best master chefs and completed her culinary training at The Culinary Institute of America in 2018.
She is the executive chef and owner of several businesses including The Sapid Experience Catering and Events.
“By the time I had my first job at 16, I was already on the line,” Duffus said. “I was familiar with the technology and the equipment that was being used. I was able to keep up with other chefs who were nearly twice my age.
“By the time I graduated high school, I already had a jump-start in the culinary industry because of the skills I learned in my school’s CTE program and the support I got from my teachers,” she added.
February is career and technical education (CTE) month. The School District of Philadelphia offers CTE programs in over 40 occupational areas in 120 schools and serves 6,000 students in grades 10th through 12th.
Over the course of three years, CTE students receive 1,080 hours of specific instruction, using state-of-the-art equipment under the guidance of experienced industry professionals.
Upon the completion of the program, students earn an industry-recognized credentials or certification as well as job opportunities in their field.
The school district also has a program called SOAR (Students Occupationally and Academically Ready) for graduating CTE seniors that allows them to obtain college credits relating to their program of study for free.
“Through our CTE programming, we’re increasing the number of work-based learning opportunities, such as internships and apprenticeships, for students so they can apply their technical skills and enhance their employability skills,” said Michelle Armstrong, executive director of the Office of Career and Technical Education at the School District of Philadelphia.
“We’re also determined to increase the number of students eligible for and utilizing their source of advanced college credit that can help reduce their potential loan debt for their families, and shorten the amount of time in post-secondary education.
Armstrong said the district is also expanding community and industry investments in the workforce through partnerships.
“We’re looking to expand community and industry investment in the workforce and technical skill development of CTE students through partnerships with Community College of Philadelphia, the city of Philadelphia, the Navy Yard, companies such as Bimbo, PECO and others.
“This year, we also created an opportunity to support our 2020 and 2021 graduates who were not able to obtain their industry certification due to the pandemic,” she added. “We’re currently seeking these graduates so that they can come back and work with our teachers or partners to earn their certification.”
Senior Warren Cosby participates in the precision machining and tool technology CTE program at Benjamin Franklin High School. He is among a group of students involved in the school district’s new Workforce Development program with the Navy Yard.
In the program, Warren has worked with blueprints, made parts, and learned about quality control and safety.
He has a certificate in OSHA-10, which is training that teaches basic safety and health information to workers in construction and general industry and a time management certificate.
After he graduates, he will have a job at the Navy Yard. He also has a commitment with the National Guard.
“I got a job at Amazon and got promoted very quickly there because of what I learned in my school’s CTE program,” Warren said. “I’m looking forward to applying what I learned in the CTE program to my career.”
The precision and tool technology program at Benjamin Franklin High School is led by Ronald Sizer. Sizer has been a CNC machinist for nearly 23 years and has experience making parts for military submarines, aircraft and the medical industry.
He praised Warren for his growth and accomplishment in the program.
“We’re so proud to have him,” Sizer said. “He really hit the ground running in the 10th grade and now he’s seeing his hard work pay off. The program really helped him take off and prepare him for his future.
“All of my seniors have been hired by the Naval Foundry and Propeller Center to be CNC machinists after they graduate,” he added. “I’m not just proud of Warren but all my students. They’re doing some amazing things.”
