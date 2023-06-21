Students in the School District of Philadelphia could possibly learn the history of Juneteenth starting in the 2023-2024 school year.
The Board of Education, the school district’s governing body, will vote on “The The Juneteenth Education Resolution” at its June 29 action meeting.
In the resolution, the school district would collaborate with educators, administrators and community partners to develop and provide age-appropriate instructional resources, materials and professional development opportunities that support the teaching of Juneteenth.
The school district would also engage parents, families and community members by offering resources, hosting events and promoting dialogue to enhance understanding and appreciation of Juneteenth and Black history.
“Because Juneteenth is a significant historic event that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and symbolizes the ongoing struggle for freedom, equality and justice, it’s important to include this in our K-12 curriculum,” said Board President Reginald L. Streater in a statement.
“It’s especially important to teach this in a school district that is dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion,” he said.
Juneteenth is the oldest celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.
On June 19, 1865, Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and his troops arrived at Galveston, Texas, with news that the war had ended and enslaved African Americans were free, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
The event, known as Juneteenth today, has become a celebration of independence for Black Americans.
In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill passed by Congress to set aside Juneteenth, or June 19, as a federal holiday. It is the first new national holiday since President Ronald Reagan named Martin Luther King Jr. Day a holiday in 1983.
