Students in the School District of Philadelphia could possibly learn the history of Juneteenth starting in the 2023-2024 school year.

The Board of Education, the school district’s governing body, will vote on “The The Juneteenth Education Resolution” at its June 29 action meeting.

chill@phillytrib.com

215-893-5716

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.