Philadelphia schools superintendent Tony Watlington, left, and Board of Education president Reginald Streater speak with students in March in front of school district headquarters. —TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
During a usually busy meeting, the Philadelphia Board of Education, adopted a $4.5 billion budget for the 2023-2024 school year.
The board, which is the School District of Philadelphia's governing body, adopted a budget that will allow the district to have more counselors, climate staff and school safety officers and will focus on three key areas including school safety, partnering with parents and the community and academic achievement.
The budget would provide more counselors in high-needs schools, increase school safety spending, invest in a two-way communication system and customer service training, buy new curriculum and renovate career and technical education facilities.
The capital budget will allocate $21.3 million for new construction including $154 million in ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds.
If approved, six projects will be in the design and construction phase including the Lincoln High School athletic fields, AMY at James Martin Middle School, Solis Cohen, T.M. Pierce, Cassidy and Holme elementary schools.
The capital budget would also provide $58.6 million for additions and major renovations in district schools. If approved, 19 projects would be supported.
Among the additions already underway include the Ethan Allen, Anne Frank School, Hamilton Disston, Mayfair, Rhawnhurst School and Richmond elementary schools and the Shallcross Garage campus.
New projects will be launched at Fox Chase Farm and McCall elementary school. Bache Martin, Bethune, Fitler, McClure, Comly and Hopkinson elementary schools are among the schools that will have major renovation projects.
“The capital budget will allocate $78 million for HVAC controls, electrical systems, electrical power upgrades, and fire alarm systems,” said executive director of capital programs at The School District of Philadelphia Anthony Arizmendi.
“For HVAC and electrical systems, we have some in planning and some in construction right now. If the budget is approved, we'll be placing 16 projects in design that will move forward and 15 in planning that will move forward,” he said.
The school board voted Thursday to reopen the Sayre Pool in West Philadelphia.
The district will spend nearly $15 million to renovate Sayre pool and the city will contribute $3 million and operate the pool when it's completed. The district will also maintain the rights to use the pool for aquatic sports, learn to swim programs and other future needs they may have.
The Olympic-size indoor pool inside the Sayre Morris Recreation Center was originally closed in 2017 for repairs, but has remained closed ever since.
“This outcome is the result of a collective effort on the part of the District, the City and the Commonwealth which have all contributed to the funding of the reopening of the pool,” said Board of Education president Reginald L. Streater in a statement.
“I would also like to acknowledge the many community members who advocated for the reopening of Sayre Pool to this board and to our city and state leaders. I look forward to the reopening of the Pool and it once again becoming a valuable community and School District resource,” he said.
Councilmember Jamie Gauthier praised the school board’s vote and said the reopening of the Sayre Pool will provide a safe recreational space for families.
“Reopening the Sayre Pool is a victory for Cobbs Creek, as well as the entire city,” Gauthier said in a statement.
“This isn’t just about swimming — it’s about providing young people and families in a neighborhood that is both struggling with gun violence and lacking in safe recreational spaces a source of hope, learning, and community,” she said.
“Thank you to the school board and superintendent (Tony) Watlington for investing in the well-being of the West Philadelphia community.”
