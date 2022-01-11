Health commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole says Philadelphia may have hit its peak in omicron cases.
“Over the past week, COVID-19 cases have remained extremely high but they may be starting to plateau, although it’s too soon to be certain,” she said during Tuesday's virtual news briefing.
Bettigole said a review of case counts and hospitalizations, information on the complaints of people coming to emergency departments suggest the surge may have plateaued.
As of Monday, the city was seeing an average of 2,978 new cases per day, down slightly from the 3,108 reported last Wednesday and the positivity rate was at 31.5%.
Bettigole said conditions at Philadelphia’s hospitals remain "extremely stretched" and many are delaying nonessential surgeries.
“Staff shortages are impacting many health care institutions from hospitals to COVID testing sites with many out because of COVID infections,” she said.
As of Monday, 1,286 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.
“We are still seeing that most people hospitalized and most people dying from COVID in Philadelphia are unvaccinated,” Bettigole stated.
“I continue to strongly encourage every Philadelphian who has not been fully vaccinated and boosted to get their shots as soon as they possibly can.”
She noted that more than 95% of Philadelphia adults have had at least one shot, 78% are fully vaccinated and more than 245,000 have received their boosters.
“With cases still very high and tests still in short supply, it remains very important for any of us have COVID-like symptoms or an exposure to someone with COVID to isolate away from others and only go to an emergency room if you have a true emergency,” Bettigole said.
She said if people can’t find a testing center appointment or a home test, they should assume that they’re positive and stay home.
Bettigole said the new COVID-19 testing site run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Southwest Philadelphia has been running smoothly. The site at Cibotti Recreation Center, 7770 Elmwood Ave. is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"We're really stressing the walk-in capacity at that site for equity reasons," she said.
The city is in discussions with FEMA to open another site in another neighborhood within the next two weeks.
Bettigole also addressed the rolling closure issues facing some of the city’s public schools as teachers have been calling out sick with COVID-19. This comes as 94 schools were forced to go virtual.
“When you think about schools, you can’t run a school if you don’t have staff," she said.
"I do think we’re going to be in a difficult place for at least the next couple weeks. Because the alternative to what people are calling functional closures, is just closing schools down, which is clearly worse for kids," Bettigole said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.