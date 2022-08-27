For the School District of Philadelphia’s superintendent Tony Watlington Sr., the start of the 2022-2023 school year Monday marks a new beginning.
“I’m excited about the work that we will be doing this year in partnership with our families, educators and the community,” Watlington said.
“I’m looking forward to seeing our classrooms filled with excited young people as they reconnect with friends, meet their new teachers and begin another year of healing, learning and discovery,” he added.
Watlington said among his priorities for the new school year is the successful opening of schools and safety.
Through its partnership with the Philadelphia Police Department, the district will expand its Safe Zones initiative by providing additional uniformed police officers at school dismissal times to support safe passages for students. Twenty-seven safe zones will encompass 40 district and charter schools.
The Institute for the Development of African-American Youth Inc., in collaboration with the district, is also hiring community members to patrol routes for students traveling from eight schools.
District officials will also be able to monitor 100 security cameras that the city is installing near schools in high-crime neighborhoods.
Between September 2021 and July 22 of this year, 119 young people under 22 were killed by gun violence and 304 were wounded, according to district officials.
Of the 119 killed, 47 were actively enrolled in district or charter schools and 36 of the 47 were 18 years old or younger.
“I’ve been working with Chief of School Safety Kevin Bethel and I’ve met with Commissioner (Danielle) Outlaw and members of her team over the summer,” Watlington said.
“We’ve been talking about other opportunities to engage other people to help do some volunteer or paid work around school safety zones,” he said. “We not only want the kids to be physically safe on their way to and from school, but we also want kids to be safe in our school buildings.”
Another priority for Watlington is the social emotional wellness of students and staff. Counselors and paraprofessionals have been receiving training and trauma-informed care.
“A lot of young people told me this summer that they don’t feel safe coming to school and they feel disconnected from one another,” Watlington said. “We wanna make sure schools are safe — not just physically, but emotionally. We want to pay attention to the impact the pandemic has on our young people.”
For staff members who are experiencing difficulty, the district has resources through the talent office’s employee assistance program.
“We’re providing ongoing communication and training with leaders across the district,” Watlington said. “We’ve got a lot of tough issues to tackle, but we have to be able to talk about the challenges and then work as a team.
“We recognize that a lot of our staff are tired, so we’re finding different ways to work collaboratively and smarter to accomplish the work that needs to be done because if they’re well they’re able to help our students succeed and be well.”
Watlington added that he will also have more transparency and dedication to improving student achievement. He said that starts with teacher recruitment. The district is currently 97.4% staffed with teachers and guidance counselors.
“We won’t be 100% staffed by the first day of school, but we made provisions to make sure that students have a teacher or adult who will be in every classroom,” Watlington said.
“We started hiring teachers for this school year in January, however we still have some work to do in terms of recruitment, onboarding and developing and retaining teachers, specifically Black male teachers,” he added.
Watlington is coming off a summer-long listening and learning tour. In his first 60 days as superintendent, Watlington engaged with more than 380 school leaders, 370 teachers and school-based staff and 170 central office staff members across 28 sessions.
He also held 14 sessions with over 420 city and community leaders in his first 60 days. He said his goal is to have more than 80 listening and learning sessions.
“Parents and students are telling me they want me to focus on safety, facility challenges and school staffing,” Watlington said. “They also want us to think differently about how we communicate with them at the school and district level. They want us to improve our two-way communication.”
The listening sessions will continue into September, which will be followed by the work of Watlington’s transition team of more than 80 members of the Philadelphia community.
By mid- to late October, Watlington said he will share the findings from the sessions and the district will use it as part of a strategic planning process.
“The strategic plan will help us determine what limited number of strategies we will invest our time, budgets and other resources to include professional learning,” Watlington said.
“It will outline the strategies we will use to achieve the board’s goals and guardrails around improvement in K-8 literacy and math attainment,” he said. “The plan will also help to position our school district to be the fastest improving urban school district in the country.”
