The historic ceremony Sunday at the First Unitarian Church in Center City was fit for a king — the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. — the legendary civil rights leader who experienced many life-changing encounters when he lived in the Philadelphia area while attending seminary.
This ceremony that commemorated a transformative encounter King had at First Unitarian on Sunday, Nov. 19, 1950, contained its own history-making component.
For the first time, the renowned Black history honoring organization in England, the Nubian Jak Community Trust (NJCT), placed one of its acclaimed Blue Plaques in the United States.
Since 2006, the trust has erected nearly 80 commemorative plaques and two sculptures around England recognizing the contributions of Blacks and other minorities in Britain. Those recognitions include a few African Americans like activist Malcolm X and journalist Ida B. Wells, who both criticized racism in England and the U.S. during their respective visits to Britain.
The Blue Plaque now mounted on a wall near the front doors of First Unitarian Church, on Chestnut Street near 21st, commemorates King’s attendance at that afternoon lecture in 1950. King repeatedly stated that hearing this lecture electrified him and solidified his full embrace of nonviolent activism.
Mordecai Johnson, then president of Howard University, delivered that lecture on the philosophies and strategies of Gandhi, the legendary figure whose nonviolent protest campaigns ended British colonial rule in India. Months before that 1950 lecture, Johnson returned from a weeks-long stay in India where he met with leaders of Gandhi’s movement.
Jak Beula, CEO of the NJCT, said it is a true honor for his organization to place a Blue Plaque that recognizes a pivotal encounter in the life of King as its first outreach into the United States.
“Philadelphia is the City of Brotherly Love. It is an honor to recognize a man who stood for love,” Beula said when he addressed the nearly 50 racially diverse people who attended the ceremony.
The Rev. Mark Kelly Tyler, pastor of Philadelphia’s historic Mother Bethel A.M.E. Church, spoke during the ceremony, noting how important stories are often missed and small things can have big impacts.
“What if King did not come to that lecture?” Tyler said. “Just being in the right place at the right time for King and Johnson proved their presence was not in vain.”
For decades award-winning biographers and historians of King mangled the exact date and place of that 1950 lecture. Those inaccurate accounts often listed the date of that lecture as sometime in the spring 1950 and the place as the North Philadelphia headquarters of the organization that sponsored Johnson’s lecture — The Fellowship House. That group promoted interracial/interfaith interactions during the era of legalized Jim Crow segregation in the nation.
Patrick Duff, a researcher in South Jersey, discovered the exact date and place of that lecture a few years ago. Duff found that information when digging for more documentation regarding King’s first protest and lawsuit against racism, both of which occurred in June 1950 in Maple Shade, N.J., a small town 13 miles outside of Philadelphia.
Duff’s discovery came during his continuing efforts to change the refusal of New Jersey Historic Registry authorities to recognize King’s first protest, King’s first lawsuit and the house in Camden where King planned that first protest that produced King’s first lawsuit.
“Without New Jersey putting a knee on the neck of King’s history, I would never have found this information on the lecture,” Duff said during the ceremony.
The Rev. Hannah Capaldi, acting lead minister at First Unitarian, said Duff’s research confirmed what had been a “rumor’ in the church about its connection to King.
“Something special happened here,” Capaldi said during that plaque ceremony. “King sat here, heard that lecture and acted.”
