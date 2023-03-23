Philly rowhomes

According to the Pennsylvania Economy League, one in four renters face eviction every year in Philadelphia. —TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO

The effective tax rate for Philadelphia renters with the lowest income is roughly five times higher than it is for Philadelphia homeowners with the lowest income, according to new research from the Pew Charitable Trusts.

Released on Wednesday, the study found the tax burden for non-subsidized renters is 12.8% while the tax burden for homeowners with the lowest income is 2.5% — if they are enrolled in the city’s Homestead Exemption program. The popular incentive reduces the taxable portion of a homeowner’s property assessment by $80,000, an amount that exceeds the value of some houses.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

